Morgan County Sheriff's Office receives anonymous donation of life-saving devices

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office recently recieved life-saving devices thanks to an anonymous donor.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said an anonymous Morgan County business donated $2,800 to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Volunteers for tactical tourniquets.

The sheriff’s office said because of the donations each deputy will now have one of these life-saving devices on their duty belt.

The windlass tourniquets can be applied quickly with one hand, with minimal training, and with maximum success, the post said. The tourniquets are designed for stopping or slowing blood loss from large wounds.

The sheriff’s office said the devices weigh 2.9 ounces each and can be applied with one hand.

In the post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office thanked the sheriff’s volunteers, area residents, and businesses.