Morgan County Sheriff’s Office prepares for increased holiday traffic

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A busy holiday travel week begins in North Alabama. Though Thanksgiving is Thursday, the two busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday and Sunday.

AAA Alabama expects a 13% increase in Thanksgiving travel this week, compared to last year’s numbers. Many of those driving through the state will travel on our county roads.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says last year, they saw a 15% increase in DUI arrests so this week, they are preparing for an uptick in both, drivers and drunk drivers.

“In Morgan County, we got a lot of detours just from bridge work so it’s one of the things we’re preparing for,” said Swafford. “We’ll have additional deputies on the road, and that’s just for the normal getting to grandma’s house but then as nighttime comes, you get into drinking and driving and every year around the holidays, there’s an uptick in it.”

Swafford says two simple ways to stay safe traveling this week is to remain highly aware of your surroundings and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.