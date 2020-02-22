Morgan County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspected armed robbers

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two males who they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office responded to a robbery call at the Dollar General on East Upper River Road in Somerville around 8:40 Thursday evening.

Authorities say two males went into the store that night. They say one male forced employees into a room at gunpoint while the other stood at the doorway as the lookout.

The sheriff’s office say they stole cash and items in the store.

If you recognize either individual or have any information about the identity of them, please contact investigators through Morgan County 911 at 256.350.4613