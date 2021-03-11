Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issue warrant for man wanted for drug trafficking

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for 30-year-old Carter O’Bryan Lyle of Decatur after a year-long drug investigation.

On March 8, agents with the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit got a warrant and searched a storage unit in Decatur where they found 5.9 pounds of methamphetamine along with around $48,000 in cash.

Agents say they also recovered three firearms from the storage unit, one of which was a short-barreled shotgun that violates state and Federal law.

During the investigation, Agents say they determined that Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 30 of Decatur, was the primary suspect. The report says they then search Lyle’s home in the 2200 block of Graham Avenue.

During the service of that warrant, Agents say they recovered more evidence and an additional $7,800.

Agents got warrants for Lyle’s arrest for Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun. Lyle’s bonds are set at $100,000.00 and $25,000.00.

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Lyle is wanted and believed to be in the Decatur area.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you know the whereabouts of Lyle, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4800.