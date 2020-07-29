Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigates 3 times as many killings in 2020 than it did in the last two years

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – In Morgan County, the sheriff’s office has already investigated three times as many homicides in the last six months than it did in the last two years.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it investigated zero homicides in 2019. With a little less than six months left in 2020, Sheriff Ron Puckett said his deputies have handled 10 homicide cases.

“I think it’s just an abnormal year with all the other things going on in 2020,” said Puckett. “It’s sort of like an anomaly.”

Another anomoly, one killing that raises the homicide rate by seven in one night. That’s what happened at a home in Valhermoso Springs on June 4.

“It combines a lot of stress,” said Investigations Lieutenant Jeff Reynolds. “When we get something like the septuplet, where we got seven people, we’re not used to having a scene that large.”

Still, 2020 has been busier for Morgan County investigators.

“If you take away the capital murder of the seven in June, if you took that out of the picture, we would still be about — we still don’t want any murders — but three would be more average,” said Puckett.

Despite the increase, Puckett said his deputies closed every homicide case so far this year. “With that in mind, we need to reassure our citizens – hey – it’s safe to live in Morgan County. It’s safe to go out and walk.”

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say there are counseling services and other resources available to sheriff’s deputies who need to talk.