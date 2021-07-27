Morgan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Back the Blue BBQ’

DECATUR, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office hosted an event called ‘Back the Blue BBQ’ to bring together law enforcement agencies from across North Alabama.

Violent crime, crime against officers, and the number of officers retiring are increasing while those applying to join law enforcement are decreasing. This presents a number of challenges for law enforcement agencies.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement agencies used to come together to reconnect often, but lately, that hasn’t been the case. He said the sheriff’s office wanted to bring that back during a time when officers desperately need support.

Along with agencies across the Tennessee Valley, Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall attended, showing their support of law enforcement.

Both Marshall and Ivey spoke on the loss of another on-duty officer, Selma Officer Marquis Moorer. He was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while on his lunch break.

“I had to begin this morning with the sad note of the event in Selma last night where Officer Marquis Moorer was gunned down, one of our very own,” said Gov. Ivey. “Shouldn’t happen that way, folks. But law enforcement is dedicated to protecting the people of Alabama.”

“We’re celebrating the warriors and we need law enforcement in our community because there is no one that’s going to stand between good and evil except law enforcement and that’s what we’re here for,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.

He went on to say his agency, along with most across the area, are struggling to find people willing to get into law enforcement, but he adds they want those who feel called to protect the community.