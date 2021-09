HARTSELLE, Ala. — Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced a fatal wreck with entrapment late Saturday night.

On Facebook, the post reads: “Deputies and other agencies are on scene of a fatal rollover wreck with entrapment on HWY 31 at Lane Rd in Hartselle. HWY 31 Southbound is currently closed as the scene is cleared.”

The identity of the victim or victims has not been released. News 19 will keep you updated with the latest.