Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closing due to possible COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is closing its administrative offices until Monday due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The closure does not affect the county jail, officials said. The sheriff’s office said to date there have been not positive COVID-19 cases there, and jail staff is still following non-contact protocols and disinfecting.

The sheriff’s office said people can still apply for and renew concealed carry permits online. Jail visitation and inmate fund deposits are also available online.

People can contact the sheriff’s office at 256-351-4800.