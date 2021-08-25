Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain dies

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared in a social media post that their long-time Chaplain Tom Elder passed away early Wednesday morning.

Deputy Jonathan Wynne said, “From helping me get the opportunity to further my career in law enforcement, to praying over me and my wife before our wedding.”

The sheriff’s office went on in the post, saying that Elder had a personality that could put anyone at ease.

“He has always been there to talk and check in on me and my family”, said Deputy Wynne. “He will be truly missed, but I am glad I got the opportunity to know him and his family.”

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said their prayers are with Elder’s wife Sandra and their family.

“Rest easy now Pastor Tom”, said Deputy Wynne. “We got it from here.”