MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody after he ran from deputies Friday evening.

According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person near Peck Hollow Road and Griffin Road around 5pm.

The suspicious person was identified as Benjamin Graham Griffin and he has a warrant in Morgan County. Griffin attempted to elude deputies on foot but was captured just after 6 pm.