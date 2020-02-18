Morgan County Sheriff’s Office addresses aggressive driving on Highway 231 detours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. -- With the closure of Highway 231 in both directions in the Lacey's Spring area, comes detours. That means longer drive times that can frustrate some drivers enough to get aggressive behind the wheel.

Many people have contacted WHNT News 19 and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office reporting the aggressive driving they've seen on the detours.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about the calls. They said over the next week, they'll be posted on areas to address the complaints, including Union Hill Road and Luker Road.

"The more people we have to stop, the more it can impact the already heavy traffic," the Facebook post reads. "Do us all a favor... leave early, drive responsibly and watch your speed. Spread the word!"

Kevin Drummond lives in Huntsville and says he hasn't seen a lot of aggressive driving, but he has seen congested roads.

"I've just seen a lot of crowded streets, a lot of people trying to get back and forth from work and it's been really thick as far as the traffic goes," says Drummond. He has land in the Lacey's Spring area but says since they've closed the road, he avoids it the best he can.

His daughter, Grace, hopes people will remain patient when driving.

"Don't be mad when you're driving around because you affect other people and they might not be angry," she said.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has not specified how long the closure will last, but many who drive the area are anxious for a timeline.