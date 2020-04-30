Morgan County Schools to resume providing meals to students May 6

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Grab-n-Go meal pick-ups for Morgan County Schools will resume Wednesday, May 6.

The district said they’re thankful to continue to help feed students through the remainder of the school year.

Curbside pick-up meals will continue each Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. through May 20.

Families can pick-up meals at the following locations:

Union Hill School

Lacey’s Spring School

Cotaco School

Eva School

Sparkman School

Priceville High

Falkville Schools

Danville Middle

West Morgan Elementary

Morgan County Schools thanked Child Nutrition Program employees, school resource officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Priceville Foodland for their support and assistance with the program.