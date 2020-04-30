Morgan County Schools to resume providing meals to students May 6

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Grab-n-Go meal pick-ups for Morgan County Schools will resume Wednesday, May 6.
The district said they’re thankful to continue to help feed students through the remainder of the school year.
Curbside pick-up meals will continue each Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. through May 20.
Families can pick-up meals at the following locations:
- Union Hill School
- Lacey’s Spring School
- Cotaco School
- Eva School
- Sparkman School
- Priceville High
- Falkville Schools
- Danville Middle
- West Morgan Elementary
Morgan County Schools thanked Child Nutrition Program employees, school resource officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Priceville Foodland for their support and assistance with the program.