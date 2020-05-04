Morgan County Schools resuming free meal pick-ups

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County Schools plans to resume free grab-and-go meal pick-ups starting Wednesday, May 6.

With schools still being out for the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents might be struggling to find extra money to provide meals they weren’t expecting for their children.

Morgan County Schools wants to help provide relief to those families by resuming meal pick-ups where students will get a breakfast and a lunch for five days.

Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins Jr. says one of the toughest decisions the district had to make was previously discontinuing the meal service under Governor Ivey’s stay-at-home order, but he adds they are excited to bring it back.

“We all know that having anybody at home, all of us who have been at home a long time, we are eating more meals,” said Hopkins. “It’s costing more money to just sit there and prepare those meals. This is a way that we can give some relief to parents that weren’t expecting to have to provide a breakfast and a lunch every day.”

The initial curbside pick-up is Wednesday, May 6 and will continue each Wednesday through May 20. That will wrap up the meal program for the school year.

Students’ families can pick up the meals from 10:00am until noon at these location sites:

1. Union Hill School

2. Lacey’s Spring School

3. Cotaco School

4. Eva School

5. Sparkman School

6. Priceville High

7. Falkville Schools

8. Danville Middle

9. West Morgan Elementary