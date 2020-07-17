Morgan County Schools releases back-to-school plan

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County Schools administrators released their back-to-school plan Thursday afternoon.

The plan describes the different learning opportunities that MCS will be offering for students and the day to day procedures that they will employ.

“We realize that many challenges lie ahead, and we look forward to working through those with you and providing a safe and instructionally sound plan that is best suited for your child,” said Interim Superintendent Dee Fowler.

The plan includes four options for parents to choose from:

Traditional Learning Students will learn in the school building with a Morgan County Schools teacher present. Beginning week 2, Students will attend class on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday on campus. On Wednesday, students will work from home. On Wednesday and Saturday, the schools will be deep cleaned

Remote/Off-Campus Learning Students will learn at home through online instruction provided by Morgan County Schools teachers.

Virtual Learning Students can learn at home through online instruction provided by educators outside MCS.

Blended Learning This method will be used when a student is quarantined or schools are closed. This model combines traditional learning and off-campus learning.



For students that choose the traditional route there will be safety measures in place.

Temperatures will be taken daily. (Each school will determine the most practical way to accomplish this.)

Masks will be required. (It is understood that children will not be expected to wear a mask all day.) Teachers and administrators are encouraged to find situations where masks will not be necessary, i.e. outside activities that provide social distancing and the removal of masks.

We will encourage and practice, to the greatest degree possible, physical distancing in the school setting.

All desks should face in the same direction.

When practical, teachers should change classes, not students.

Students will be washing their hands or sanitizing their hands and cleaning their work stations on a routine basis.

All staff will model appropriate physical distancing, explain physical distancing to the students, and model proper handwashing.

Techniques like placing an X on the floor to give students a visual distance should be used.

Teachers should use digital devices such as Chromebooks and laptops during the school day on internet platforms. Familiarity to these platforms are critical for Wednesday learning and longer at home learning when required.

Some classes such as P.E. will line up and practice physical distancing as they move from the classroom to other settings.

Physical distancing during P.E. will be monitored by the P.E. teachers. P.E. will use the playground space and be outside as much as possible. On days the students cannot go outside, the students will be in the gym and practice social distancing as much as possible.

Read the entire plan here: