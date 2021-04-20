Morgan County Schools offering summer programs to students

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — With the pandemic causing so many changes in school systems over the last year, some students may be falling behind academically. Many schools across North Alabama are offering summer school programs to help students catch up.

Morgan County Schools is one of those school systems closing the learning gap with summer programs.

“So at some points, there may be some learning gaps or what we call skill gaps in the area of reading,” said Dr. Cherie Humphries, the Director of Elementary Education, Curriculum, and Instruction.

To combat that gap with students K-5, they are offering a summer reading program during the month of June.

“These classes are not going to be grade-level classes,” she said. “It’s going to be skill-grouped classes, so if there is an area that a child is deficit in, let’s say comprehension, then they will be in a group dealing with comprehension and filling in those gaps.”

For older students in grades 6-12, Morgan County is offering credit recovery classes.

“For any student that has any credits they’d like to recover, maybe they’d missed or failed a class and they want to get back on track, we’re certainly going to be able to help them with that,” said Dr. Humphries.

In addition to the pandemic struggles, Dr. Humphries says research has shown the two month break from school during the summer causes a backward slide in student learning.

It’s possible that over those two months, we will see a ‘summer slide’ as they call it, so we’re excited to be able to offer this opportunity where we can continue that learning throughout the summer,” she added.

The summer programs being offered to Morgan County students are not mandatory, but they are opportunities for students to fill in a potential skill gap caused by the pandemic.