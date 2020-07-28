Morgan County Schools need several more school resource officers

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it needs several more retired officers to step up as school resource officers.



Morgan County school officials say some students will stay home for virtual learning, but most of the district’s students will return to the classroom in a little over two weeks.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Swafford said SROs will help students settle in to their new normal with social distancing and other new rules at school this fall.

Swafford said the program is built around retired law enforcement officers, so filling SRO positions can be tricky.

“The problem we run into is that at the sheriffs office there’s just not a ton of them.,” said Swafford. “So it’s hard to find them, recruit them, and then keep them because they’re retired. You know, they have other stuff that they want to do.”

Swafford said right now the district has six school resource officers, but they want to hire four more.