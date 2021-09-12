Morgan County Schools mask mandate allowed to expire

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County Schools’ mask mandate will not be in effect when students return to classes on Monday, September 13.

The school system began requiring masks for students and staff members in late August.

The mask requirement applied inside all Morgan County School buildings and on buses. but not in areas where people can maintain six feet of spacing, nor outside.

The mask mandate formally expired on September 10.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard, Morgan County Schools reported just over 200 new cases of the virus.