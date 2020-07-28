Morgan County Schools in need of school supplies

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County Schools says most of its 7,500 students will return to traditional classroom learning in just a few weeks, and many won’t have the school supplies they may need.

That’s where the district’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ program comes in. School leaders say they need all kinds of supplies, but especially paper, pencils, and sanitizing wipes.

Morgan County deputies are joining the effort to help ease the financial burden on families they serve.

“Our focus is this week,” said Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Swafford. “What we hope to do is have our command truck out at different stops collecting items. The school system has partnered with Dollar General. They’re collecting items. So this is kind of a one week push for us just to see how much we can help them as they get ready for the school year.”

On August 8, Morgan County school buses will sit outside of every Dollar General store in Morgan County, so shoppers can drop off donations directly to the bus drivers.