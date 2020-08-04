Morgan County Schools Foundation asking people to Stuff the Bus with supplies

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Several locations will be set up this weekend to take donations for students in Morgan County Schools.

The Morgan County Schools Foundation is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

The foundation will be collecting new school supplies, backpacks, tennis shoes or monetary donations for children in Morgan County Schools.

Locations will be set up at Dollar General stores in Priceville, Danville, Neel, Hartselle on Highway 36, Hartselle by Kroger, Gum Springs Road, and Modaus Road/Old Moulton Road. Donations also can be dropped off in the lobby at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.