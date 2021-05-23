Morgan County Schools employees to receive one-time $1,000 bonus

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Around 1,000 employees of Morgan County Schools are set to receive $1,000 bonuses as a “thank you” for their resiliency throughout the pandemic.

The school board started brainstorming a plan in the fall and approved the nearly $1 million total after deciding incentive pay would be a great way to acknowledge staff members’ flexibility and willingness to go the extra mile.

“They’ve had to do things that aren’t necessarily in their job title and a lot of extra work and we realize that and we realize that and everything they did to make this year as much of a success as it was,” Board member Chris Humphries said.

The money will come out of the district’s general fund and is expected to be given to both full and part time employees by the end of this month.