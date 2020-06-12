Morgan County Schools begins national search for next superintendent

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The search is on for the next superintendent for Morgan County Schools.

The Morgan County school board has accepted the retirement and resignation of Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. at Thursday’s board meeting. Hopkins’ last day in office will be June 30.

Hopkins announced in May he was selected as Director of Fayetteville City Schools in Tennessee.

The school board also named Dr. Dee Fowler as the interim superintendent. Fowler will begin on July 1.

A spokesperson with the school system said the search begins immediately for a replacement superintendent to serve the remainder of Hopkins’ term, which ends in November 2022.

The nationwide search will be conducted by Huntsville law firm, Lanier Ford.

The school system hopes to have a list of finalists by July 14. After the finalists are selected, they will be interviewed by school board members. The board hopes to have a permanent replacement named by August 17.

