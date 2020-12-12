Morgan County Schools audit confirms months-long suspicion of stolen cash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – During a board of education meeting Thursday evening, Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliot flagged a portion of a district audit dated October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019.

The audit confirmed some important information for the school system.

“They discovered some fraudulent purchases were made. When I say they, our board, the board staff here at the county office discovered some fraudulent purchases were made,” Elliott said.

Earlier this year, News 19 reported Shelley Rhodes, a West Morgan Elementary School Bookkeeper, was arrested on theft charges and booked into the Morgan County Jail in March.

The Morgan County school system confirmed to News 19 the audit findings are related to Rhodes’ charges.

Morgan County investigators said Rhodes is accused of using the school’s line of credit with multiple vendors to make fraudulent or unauthorized purchases under the school board’s tax ID. Rhodes has since resigned from her position.

However, at the time of her arrest, investigators said it was believed Rhodes had stolen more than $75,000. Arrest records explain the school district would reveal the exact amount missing or stolen once the audit was complete. However, school system officials would not share that information Friday and it could not be located in the audit report.

Instead, News 19 was referred to the Morgan County District Attorney’s office.

But during the meeting, the board’s vice chairman, Billy Rhodes, explained he believes there will be stiff consequences for the former bookkeeper’s alleged actions.

“I do expect some jail time from the fraudulent claims from ’17 to ’19,” Rhodes said. “I expect Scott Anderson to present a case where prison time will be most important.”

Anderson said he was not able to make any comments on a pending investigation or case.