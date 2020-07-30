Morgan County Schools announces superintendent candidates and approves $16M educational facility

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County Schools board members approved a $16 million contract for a new educational facility and announced superintendent candidates at a special called meeting on Wednesday.

Board members awarded a construction contract for a new educational facility for West Morgan High School. Nearen Construction Company will be paid $16,577,000 to build the new facility.

Crews expect to break ground in 3-4 weeks.

The school board also announced four finalists for the superintendent’s position. Robert Elliott, Cherie Humphries, Brad Stapler, and Lee Willis are in the running.

Former Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins retired on June 30. The new superintendent will serve the remainder of Hopkins’ term, which runs out in November of 2022.