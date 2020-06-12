Morgan County officials offer few new details about septuple homicide investigation, vow justice for victims’ families

Those responsible for the murder of 7 people last week in Morgan County are still at large.

Friday, county officials held a briefing to explain their investigation.

It seems the community still has more questions than answers when it comes to this case.

At an extraordinary press conference, county officials assured the community and the victims’ families that they will bring those accountable to justice, but they had little they could reveal about the investigation or why exactly they think there’s no ongoing danger to the community.

“This is without a doubt the most significant crime ever committed in Morgan County.” said Scott Anderson, Morgan County District Attorney.

Last week, investigators responded to call of shots fired at a home on Talucah Road. When they arrived they found that seven people were killed – all had been shot. Even a dog had been killed.

Friday, investigators shared a message to their families.

“Your loved ones did not deserve to die in this fashion and my promise to you is we will use every weapon available to us to solve this crime,” Anderson said.

“That is the mission, to put these people in jail,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett. “They’re not going to get away.”

The FBI is assisting in the investigation, as well as several local agencies from across North Alabama. Anderson says authorities have been working around the clock to find those responsible, following up on more than 100 tips from the community.

“As a result we have several good and significant leads in this case,” Anderson said.

But many questions about this case still remain.

Investigators could not say how the victims know each other, what the motive of this crime could have been, if there is more than one suspect, or if they have left the area.

Officials did say they believe this crime was an isolated, targeted incident. But they could not elaborate on why they believe that.

“We have no reason to believe the public is in danger in any way,” Anderson assured.

WHNT News 19 Investigative reporter, Kelley Smith asked investigators, “But don’t you think someone or people who could kill seven people in cold blood would be a menace to society and dangerous to the community as a whole, no matter what?”



Sheriff Puckett replied, “Absolutely, that’s why when we catch them they’re going to go to prison because they are, we don’t want them in our community at all.”

Sheriff Puckett and Anderson say they believe an arrest is forthcoming, but they could not say when. They also did not release a description of those they think could be involved.