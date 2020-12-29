Morgan County officials calling December ‘worst month of the pandemic’

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A representative with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the health department started giving COVID-19 vaccines Monday morning with the limited supply it received.

A pharmacy in Decatur also received some vaccines, as well as the hospital.

The year has been tough due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Judy Smith with ADPH says this month has been the worst.

“You know, it’s a horrible pandemic but it has been a horrific December,” she said.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise and break records. In Morgan County, there are 8,901 confirmed cases with 1,351 probable cases, bringing the total to 10,252.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling added that the 14 day percent increase is at 54.93%.

While numbers may have seemed to be decreasing over the Christmas holiday, Smith said Monday “that was a fallacy.”

“That was not a real thing because people didn’t… a lot of people didn’t test on Christmas Eve but they certainly didn’t test on Christmas Day,” she said. “So, if they didn’t test and the labs didn’t run the test then the numbers are going to be down.”

But as of Monday morning, three days after Christmas, people were lining up to get tested.

“I will tell you that this morning, on the way here, that some of the testing centers had cars wrapped around waiting to get tested,” said Smith.

Powers says COVID-19 vaccines are being administered throughout Decatur Morgan Hospital.

“We have vaccinated over 400,” she said. “Probably a little over 100 physicians and the rest are our employees: frontline staff. But now, we received our own Moderna. We are waiting on the supplies to arrive today so we can do a vaccine clinic on Wednesday. We received 1,800 doses. Of that, half will go to the hospital and then it’s allocated out to first responders, other clinics, and physicians.”

Morgan County officials say the big worry is what’s to come in the next few weeks.

“I’m anticipating some really bad things to come in the next week to two weeks from Christmas,” said Powers.

“We are very concerned about how things are going to be, how the hospitals are going to be ’til the end of January, but we can stop this now,” said Smith.

Morgan County officials are continuing to urge people to stay home this New Year’s in hopes of curbing the COVID-19 numbers.