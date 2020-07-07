Morgan County men accused of killing 7 due in court July 27

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two men accused of killing seven people at a home in Morgan County are due in court at the end of the month.

Court records show Frederic Allen Rogers and John Michael Legg are due in Morgan County District Court for a preliminary hearing on July 27. They are charged with capital murder.

Legg and Rogers are accused of shooting and killing Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19 of Decatur; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur, and a 17-year-old girl.

Authorities have said the two were part of a club called the “7 Deadly Sins,” along with some of the victims. The club was in the process of dismantling, authorities said, and the killings may have been related to that. Investigators also said Legg was upset prior to the shootings about the theft of some firearms.

The bodies were found at a home on Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs just before midnight June 4. Legg and Rogers were taken into custody in Oregon on June 21.

They are being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.