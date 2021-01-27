Morgan County man’s bond set at more than $1 million on rape, burglary charges

DECATUR, Ala. — A Falkville man was jailed on more than $1 million bond after being charged with rape and burglary.
Trenton Turner Reed, 26, is charged with second-degree rape, first-degree burglary and obstructing justice with a false identity.
Decatur police said the incident happened Jan. 19 at a home in Decatur. Officers received a call about a possible domestic violence and rape incident involving a minor.
Reed’s bond was set at $1,052,500.
Police said they are still investigating the incident.