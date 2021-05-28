Morgan County man used gun, knife during 16-year-old girl’s abduction, authorities say

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. – Adam Wilson, the man charged with a child’s abduction in Morgan County, used a gun and knife when he took a 16-year-old girl from a home Wednesday, according to court documents.

An affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court found that Wilson took the girl by force and at gunpoint Wednesday from a home in Lacey’s Spring.

According to the affidavit, on May 26, Wilson entered a home that belonged to the 16-year-old girl’s father and began arguing before pulling a knife and gun.

Wilson put up the gun, but took the teenager at knifepoint and began walking down the road, holding her hand.

(Photo via Morgan County Sheriff’s Office/Twitter)

The sheriff’s office said just after 1:30 p.m. that deputies and investigators had responded to Prince Circle in the Lacey’s Spring-Morgan City area. An AMBER Alert was issued for the girl later on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson and the juvenile were found hours later behind Brindlee Mountain Baptist Church. No gun was located on Wilson when he was found and he did not resist arrest.

Multiple agencies responded to the call on Wednesday afternoon, and according to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford, Wilson has been charged with Kidnapping- Interference with Custody and more charges may be possible as officials continue to investigate.