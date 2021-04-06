Morgan County man killed in motorcycle wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of 55-year-old Antonio Cowley of Somerville.

The wreck happened on Monday, April 5 around 12:30 p.m. two miles east of Hillsboro on Alabama 20 at the 58-mile marker.

Reports say Cowley received serious injuries when the 2002 Honda Shadow he was operating attempted to switch to the right lane causing him to lose control, run off the roadway, and strike a culvert.

Cowley was airlifted to a Huntsville hospital and according to reports was pronounced dead by the hospital staff after succumbing to the injuries.

ALEA will investigate the wreck.