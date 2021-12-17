Morgan County man charged with felony electronic child solicitation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Lacey’s Spring man was arrested on a felony child solicitation charge involving a child 12.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old Cecil Anthony West from Lacey’s Spring was charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child under the age of 12-year-old after a month-long investigation.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they started the investigation in early November and obtained a felony arrest warrant for West on December 14.

According to officials, investigators went to West’s home in the 9000 block of Highway 36 East to arrest him but he wasn’t there. The investigators later saw West driving, pulled him over for a traffic stop and arrested him.

West was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.