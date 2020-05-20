Morgan County man charged with drug trafficking after 4-county chase

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies and police officers chased a man through four counties before taking him into custody on drug charges.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s office said the chase happened Tuesday and started in the 1300 block of Woodall Road, where authorities searched a home as part of a drug investigation.

Two people were at the home, authorities said, but a third that they were looking for, Adam Johnson Atkins, was nearby at a convenience store.

ALEA State Bureau of Investigation agents arrived at the store and tried to stop Atkins, authorities said, but he took off toward the house where other law enforcement was searching. Atkins drove through several yards and almost hit several law officers before getting back on the roadway.

Atkins then led authorities on a chase through four counties over the course of the next 45 minutes, they said. It ended when he ran out of gas, and he was captured in the foothills of Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office photo)

At the home on Woodall Road, agents said they found marijuana, firearms, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Atkins was charged with meth trafficking, first-degree marijuana possession, Adderall possession, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He also could face weapons charges, authorities said.

Justin Paul Gay and Melanie Diane Roberts (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office photos)

The other two people in the home, Justin Paul Gay, 40, and Melanie Diane Roberts, 31, both of Decatur, were charged with meth and drug paraphernalia possession.