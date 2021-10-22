HPD arrests Morgan County man accused of trying to meet child under 14, sending explicit photos to children

(WHNT) — A Morgan County man accused of traveling to meet a child and sending explicit photos to children was arrested by Huntsville Police (HPD) on Friday.

HPD say Gregory Leo Roman, 63, was arrested by special victims unit investigators on charges that included electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child, and traveling to meet a child for a sex act.

Investigators believe Roman traveled to Huntsville to specifically meet a child under 14.

Police say additional charges may be brought against Roman and an investigation is ongoing.