Morgan County man arrested for drugs, guns and attempting to escape police custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man is in custody after attempting to escape from police after being arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Michael Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said that Tuesday night just before midnight a deputy stopped a suspicious car on Highway 31 near Townsend Road. Seth Adam Bond, 40 from Somerville was identified as the driver.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Bond exited the car and produced two handguns that he then threw into a nearby creek. The Deputy detained Bond before searching the car, during the search 1.2 grams of methamphetamine was found.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene and located both handguns in the creek, one of which was reported stolen to the Huntsville Police Department.

Swafford said that while in custody, Bond indicated that he had ingested 1-2 grams of methamphetamine and/or heroin. EMS transported him to Decatur Morgan Hospital and while being treated Bond attempted to escape. He was quickly apprehended by a Morgan County Corrections Officer and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Bond was arrested and charged with:

Attempting to escape 3 rd degree

degree Possession of Methamphetamine

Driving Under the Influence

Tampering with Evidence – 3 counts

Illegal possession of a Firearm – 2 counts

Bond is also suspected of being involved in a harassment incident in Hartselle and multiple Breaking and Entering of Vehicles across several jurisdictions.

According to Swafford, an investigation is ongoing and additional charges against Bond are pending.