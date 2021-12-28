Morgan County man arrested after trying to run from sheriff’s deputies

According to the MCSO, 37-year-old Calvin Muhammad Jr. was taken into custody on Christmas Eve at a home on Halbrooks Road in Hartselle.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says one man was arrested after deputies chased him on foot.

According to the MCSO, 37-year-old Calvin Muhammad Jr. was taken into custody on Christmas Eve at a home on Halbrooks Road in Hartselle.

The MSCO says deputies attempted to execute several arrest warrants on Muhammad when he tried to escape on foot.

Law enforcement was able to quickly catch Muhammad, who was arrested and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants in addition to attempting to elude charge.

The warrants included three felonies: first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Muhammad was transported to and booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond.