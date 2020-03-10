Morgan County K9 to receive body armor

Morgan County K9 Deputy Juko

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Thanks to a nonprofit’s charitable donation, a Morgan County K9 will soon have some added protection.

K9 Deputy Juko will receive a bullet and stab protective vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. According to a news release, Gerri Baker of Clayton, CA sponsored the vest.

“We continue to ask more from our K9 units and this added protection will help them meet the challenge” Sheriff Ron Puckett said in the release.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

According to the release, the donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.