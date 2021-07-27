Morgan County Jail inmate indicted for corrections officer assault

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An inmate in the Morgan County Jail has been indicted in federal court for assaulting a corrections officer there.

Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, of Alpine, was indicted on a charge of assault of a correctional officer resulting in bodily injury.

Burns is accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the jail in April after she refused to let him take a smoke break. Officer Kathy Evans suffered a concussion, contusions around her eye and mouth and bruising on her back, head and arms as a result of the attack, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Burns was being held in the jail on a federal charge related to fraud. He has also been charged with murder in the death of an Alabama A&M student in January.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted in the assault case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News