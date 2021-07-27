Morgan County Jail inmate indicted for corrections officer assault

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An inmate in the Morgan County Jail has been indicted in federal court for assaulting a corrections officer there.

Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, of Alpine, was indicted on a charge of assault of a correctional officer resulting in bodily injury.

Burns is accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the jail in April after she refused to let him take a smoke break. Officer Kathy Evans suffered a concussion, contusions around her eye and mouth and bruising on her back, head and arms as a result of the attack, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Burns was being held in the jail on a federal charge related to fraud. He has also been charged with murder in the death of an Alabama A&M student in January.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted in the assault case.