Morgan County investigator returns home after successful transplant

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Eleven days after receiving a small intestine transplant, Caleb Brooks is back in his Morgan County home. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared the update on it’s Facebook Page on Tuesday night.

You may remember, Brooks was gored by a bull in August. His injuries from that incident led to the transplant which happened at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Brooks’ wife, Madeline, said doctors initially told them he would be in the hospital for 4-6 weeks, but a quick recovery allowed doctors to send him home early.

The hospital Brooks was in didn’t allow in-person visits, so they used FaceTime calls for what his wife called “post transplant teaching.” The update from Caleb’s wife said he is up and moving around better than after his first surgery in Huntsville.

Madeline’s post talked about the changes the couple has seen. “We will always have to be extremely cautious about his health due to the immunosuppressants,” she said. “I don’t care how many changes we have to go through, I am just so thankful that God kept Caleb here with me.”

She closed by saying, “When your love for your spouse is put to the test, but you make it through to the other side, that’s when you know you have truly married your soulmate. I would go to the ends of the earth for this man.”

Caleb still has a long road of recovery ahead. The family has a GoFundMe account set up to help with unexpected expenses.

Welcome home, Investigator Brooks!