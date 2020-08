MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County deputy is in the hospital after being gored by a bull at his own home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Investigator Caleb Brooks was injured by a bull on Sunday.

Authorities said the bull did extensive internal damage and that Brooks is in Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

“We ask for any and all prayers for Caleb, his wife and sons and the medical team attending to him!” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.