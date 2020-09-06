Morgan County investigator attacked by bull returns home after transplant evaluation in Cleveland

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County Sheriff’s investigator who was critically injured by a bull, returned home Saturday after a transplant evaluation in Cleveland.

Investigator Caleb Brooks was attacked by a bull at his home in August. After several surgeries at Huntsville Hospital, doctors determined he needed a small intestine transplant.

He flew to Ohio on August 24 with his family to undergo testing and to meet with his transplant team, his wife Madeline Brooks said.

The Brooks family returned home Saturday afternoon. Madeline said Caleb will finish healing from his surgeries. They expect him to be added to the transplant waiting list in about two months. Madeline said they will return to Cleveland for the transplant once they have a match.

In addition to a GoFundMe campaign, a second fund was been set up for the family. You can donate to the Caleb Brooks Donation Fund at any Redstone Federal Credit Union location.

A Facebook group, Our Story #Praying4Brooks, has also been set up by his family to provide updates.