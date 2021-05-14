Morgan County honors fallen officers

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Memorial services for fallen officers have been held throughout the Tennessee Valley all week as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.

Friday morning, agencies in Morgan County gathered together to honor and remember those who died in the line of duty.

Some family members of fallen officers were in attendance with officials from the police department, sheriff’s office, and more.

The families were addressed and thanked for their sacrifice. Current officers were commended by leaders in the Morgan County area.

“Honoring the fallen is something that we want to do each and every year because we want to keep them in the forefront, and it makes the officers recognize at any time that could be us, at any time we could sacrifice our lives for someone else,” Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said.

“It brings great honor to be able to say today that I’m thankful to be able to serve alongside many men and women who love and we’re called to this profession and we love serving our citizens here in Morgan County every day,” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett added.

Both went on to say the Decatur-Morgan County community is a grateful one, and they want to thank residents for their support today and every day.