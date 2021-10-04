Morgan County health officials say September was one of the most deadly months of the pandemic

DECATUR, Ala. — Morgan County health officials say they are seeing a welcomed trend in the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations and new cases are continuing to go down, but they say there is still a long road ahead.

Monday, at a briefing held at Decatur City Hall, health officials stressed the importance of being vaccinated while shedding light on a grim benchmark met during the month of September.

September was one of the deadliest months in Alabama for COVID-19, according to the state department of public health.

“We had 2,008 deaths in September. Of those deaths, that represented 28 percent of all the deaths this year were in that one month,” said Judy Smith, ADPH administrator for the northern district.

Smith says the deaths in September account for 14 percent of the deaths that occured in Alabama over the course of the pandemic.

Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers again stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

“That’s one of the reasons to get vaccinated and to help this go down is so that we don’t have any more people dying. We’ve had a lot of death over the last two weeks. Way too much death for our community and people if they had gotten vaccinated chances are they may still be here with us,” Powers said.

Powers pointed out none of the current COVID-19 inpatients are vaccinated.

The number of hospitalizations and cases are down. There were 51 covid-19 inpatients at Decatur Morgan Hospital as of October 4.16 were in the ICU, all of whom were on ventilators.

As new cases and hospitalizations go down health leaders see a shred of hope in the fight against the pandemic, but they worry about what the next few months could mean as we enter the holiday season.

“What is this ultimately going to do to us? And yes, it’s wonderful, yes, it’s great. I love to get out, and I love to go to the arts and crafts shows, and to Oktoberfest, and to all the great things that are going on, but I think all of us have to decide what price we are willing to pay,” Smith said.