Morgan County Health Department not scheduling new COVID-19 vaccinations

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Morgan County Health Department is not taking any new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The health department said Wednesday it does have second doses set aside for those who received their first dose from the department, but it does not have any extra for new vaccinations. Health department officials said they don’t have a timetable for when more might come in.

According to the health department, people can still register at Decatur Morgan Hospital, which recently received a new shipment.

A list of other vaccine providers across the state is also available from the Alabama Department of Public Health.