Morgan County Farmers Market selling Freshy Boxes to support local farmers

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Due to limited restaurant dining options, homestyle cooking is on the rise, and many are looking to local farmers to source their produce.

To support these local farmers, the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market sells Freshy Boxes each week.

Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market manager Elizabeth Thompson says all the goods in the box are from different farms around Morgan County.

“That’s a $25 value and each week, the items change but it depends on what’s in season and what is readily available,” Thompson said.

There are no customizing boxes, but Thompson says you’ll see more of a variety in the Freshy Boxes as the season progresses.

The online orders open every week on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. and close on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.