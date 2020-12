UPDATE: Morgan County Deputies were called to a domestic situation which lead to a standoff Thursday.

The scene was cleared around 9:30 AM. Deputies say the standoff ended peacefully.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County deputies responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of Holmes Drake Road near Falkville Thursday.

Deputies say they secured the victim but say the other person is refusing to come out.

They ask the public to avoid the area as they attempt negotiations with the individual.

Deputies have responded to an active domestic call in the 600 block of Holmes Drake Rd near Falkville. Victim is secure, other party refusing to come out. Avoid area. Deputies are attempting to negotiate with individual. pic.twitter.com/TpadGZFqTL — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) December 3, 2020