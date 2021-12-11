Morgan County deputies search for man who stole police car

(WHNT) — Morgan County deputies are searching for a man who they say eluded police and stole a Somerville police car.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies stated a Somerville police officer attempted to stop Tyler James Freeman, but he eventually ran on foot before stealing a Somerville police vehicle. The vehicle was eventually found on Perkins Wood Road.

According to a Facebook post, Freeman was last seen on foot on Perkins Wood Road off of Highway 67 in Somerville.

Officials say Freeman is a white male and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey shirt.

Police do not believe Freeman is armed. If anyone has information related to Freeman’s whereabouts, call 911 or 256-350-4613.