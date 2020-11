MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County Deputies were called to a reported stabbing in the Hulaco Community.

Deputies say the stabbing was reported in 12000 block of HWY 67 South. Deputies say when they arrived they located a 24-yr-old man with stab wounds.

The victim was transported by air to a Birmingham hospital.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter at 7:12 PM Tuesday night.

Deputies are responding to a reported stabbing in the 12000 block of HWY 67 S in the Hulaco Community. pic.twitter.com/faAZaYEobb — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) November 18, 2020