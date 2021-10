MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple agencies have responded to a possible drowning Friday.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies responded to a possible drowning at the gum Pond Rock Quarry on Gum Pond Road near Hulaco.

Deputies are responding to a possible drowning along with Morgan County Rescue Squad and Multiple VFD at the Gum Pond Rock Quarry on Gum Pond Rd near Hulaco. pic.twitter.com/jYdiaWWaLC — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) October 8, 2021

The Morgan County Rescue Squad and other volunteer fire departments have also responded.