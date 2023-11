FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Walker County authorities with a search for a wanted subject.

According to a post from the MCSO, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office asked for help locating a wanted subject at a home in the 3500 block of Hwy 31 in Falkville, near Old Highway 31 southwest.

(Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office urges people to use caution in the area at this time.