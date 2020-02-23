Morgan County deputies arrest teen after car chase reaches speeds of 144 mph

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A teen is in the Morgan County Jail after an overnight car chase.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies encountered a Ford Mustang going 105 miles per hour on Highway 36 near Talucah Road around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies attempted to stop the car as it ran through traffic lights, passed on a double yellow line, and turned off its lights in an attempt to evade deputies. The car reached speeds of 144 miles per hour, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, Gavin Tyler Shields, 18, of Hartselle, finally stopped at Reeves Peach Farm, according to authorities.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Shields was arrested on two counts of reckless endangerment and recieved multiple traffic citations. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bond pending.

The passengers in the car were released to their parents, according to authorities.