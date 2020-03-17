Morgan County declares state of emergency to deal with COVID-19

Tuesday morning, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long declared a state of emergency to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The Morgan County Courthouse, county parks, and satellite offices for license plates, property taxes, animal control, and archives will be closed until further notice.

Long cited safety as the reason for the closures.

” Our concern is for the safety of the public and our employees. We want to encourage people not to get in crowds if they can help it, and to stay clean, washing and sanitizing hands.” Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long

The public is invited to attend a special commission meeting on Wednesday, March 18 at 9 a.m., and future meetings, but will be escorted by security guards to the meetings.

While they’re closed to the public, employees will continue staffing the various offices.

The state is extending March license plate renewals through Apr. 15.

The closure includes the state license examiners’ office as well.

Morgan County’s eight senior citizen centers remain closed until further notice. Senior citizens are allowed to go pick up daily meals, but can’t stay under the closure. Commission on Aging staff are continuing deliveries to homebound residents, too.

Garbage pickup will continue as normal on scheduled routes.

Travel plans for county officials and employees have been canceled as part of the order.

To renew your registration by mail, send a check or money order payable to Commissioner of License Sharon Maxwell with a signed renewal notice. To renew online, find the web code on the renewal notice or use the registered owner’s driver’s license number and renew at www.altagrenewals.com/morgan.

For new vehicles purchased in Alabama, you may register online at www.EasyTagAL.com. The applicant must scan the title application, bill of sale, proof of the vehicle’s insurance and a driver’s license. If two owners are listed, the applicant must scan both owners’ driver’s licenses

There is no online provision for registration for vehicles purchased from an individual or from an out-of-state dealership.

If residents have questions about an online transaction or operation they may call the respective office.